Indian Railways cancels six trains till September 28: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian railways has cancelled, diverted, and short-terminated several trains. The Northern Railways took this decision due to doubling work at the Barnala and Hadiya railway stations in Punjab.

As many as six trains have been cancelled from September 18 to 28, while two trains have been cancelled from September 19 to 29. Some trains will skip their designated stoppage at Barnala and will stop at the Sekha and Tapa railway stations.