IRS officer Rahul Navin becomes the head of Enforcement Directorate

IRS officer Rahul Navin has assumed the role of in-charge director of the Enforcement Directorate following the completion of Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure. The appointment was made official on Friday, as per reports.

Navin, a 1993-batch IRS officer, will hold this position until a regular director is appointed or further instructions are given. Currently serving as the ED’s special director, Navin steps into this role as per the order issued.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate came to an end on September 15, 2023, according to the order issued by the President. This followed a Supreme Court ruling that granted Mishra an extension until September 15 but explicitly stated there would be no further extensions.

This legal battle arose after the Supreme Court deemed the previous extensions of Mishra’s term as “illegal,” as they violated a 2021 verdict that restricted further terms for IRS officers in this position.

The verdict stemmed from a batch of petitions filed by various political leaders challenging the extensions granted to Mishra, who originally assumed the role on November 19, 2018, for two years, but later had his term retrospectively modified to three years on November 13, 2020, by the central government. His original term was set to end on November 18, 2023, as per government notification.