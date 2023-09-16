Meiteis urge Assam Rifles’ removal due to 175 deaths in Manipur riots

Over the course of a four-month-long period of ethnic violence in Manipur, approximately 175 individuals have lost their lives, and another 1,108 have sustained injuries. During this time, a Meitei group held discussions with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, urging the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from the state due to allegations of biased conduct.

Inspector General of Police (Operations) IK Muivah provided details, stating that 32 individuals were reported missing, and a total of 5,172 cases of arson were documented. Among these incidents were the destruction of 386 religious structures, comprising 254 churches and 132 temples. Regarding missing arms and ammunition, Muivah noted, “We have recovered 1,329 arms, 15,050 ammunition and 400 bombs.” Additionally, 360 illegal bunkers were demolished.

It was reported that during the unrest, miscreants had looted a substantial number of firearms and cartridges from police armories. Muivah reassured the public that collaborative efforts by the police, central forces, and civil administration were underway to restore normalcy. IGP (Administration) K Jayanta mentioned that the identities of nine of the 175 casualties remained unidentified.

According to the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, a prominent Meitei civil society organization, the delegation conveyed concerns that protesting Meiteis faced harsher measures, including the use of lathis, tear gas, rubber bullets, and even live ammunition, in contrast to the treatment of protesting Kukis. This perceived bias contributed to anxiety and fear among the Meitei community.

The delegation requested Rajnath Singh to ensure that Assam Rifles and the Army treat both communities impartially. The violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 following a “tribal solidarity march” protesting against an alleged move to grant Scheduled Tribes status to the majority Meiteis.