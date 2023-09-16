Mercedes Benz launches EQE 500 4Matic SUV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQE 500 4Matic SUV in the Indian market. The price starts at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom).

The EQE 500 stands at 4863mm in length and 1685mm in height. It further comes with a wheelbase of 3030mm. The feature highlights include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a sonorous 15-speaker Burmester sound system, a High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter ensuring pristine cabin air quality, and front-seat massage functions.

The EQE 500 SUV houses a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, complete with an off-road package as standard. Powering this electric SUV is a 90.56kWh battery, boasting a claimed WLTP range of 550km. It comes with an 11kW AC charger. The motor generates 408 bhp power and 858 Nm of torque. The vehicle further accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in 4.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 210 km/h.