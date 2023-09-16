Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite 200-Wicket Club in ODIs

In a historic moment during the Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh in Colombo, Ravindra Jadeja achieved a significant milestone. He became the 40th bowler in One-Day International (ODI) history to claim 200 wickets. This remarkable feat was accomplished when the left-arm spinner successfully trapped Shamim Hossain in front of the wicket for just one run. Jadeja reached this milestone in his 182nd ODI, showcasing his consistency and skill on the field.

In the realm of ODI cricket, the legendary Sri Lankan off-spin bowler, Muttiah Muralitharan, stands at the pinnacle with a staggering 534 wickets from 350 matches. Among Indian cricketers, Jadeja joins an elite club of seven individuals who have achieved the remarkable feat of 200 ODI wickets. The esteemed company includes Anil Kumble with 337 wickets, Javagal Srinath with 315, Ajit Agarkar with 288, Zaheer Khan with 282, Harbhajan Singh with 269, and the iconic Kapil Dev with 251 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja’s achievement adds another glorious chapter to Indian cricket history.