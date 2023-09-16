Section 144 imposed in Nuh; Congress MLA remanded to police custody

Congress MLA Mamman Khan appeared before a Nuh court and was subsequently placed under a two-day police remand. This decision came as authorities in the district enforced Section 144, alongside a two-day suspension of mobile internet services.

Mamman Khan, representing Ferozepur Jhirka, was apprehended from a relative’s residence along the Jaipur-Ajmer road in Rajasthan late Thursday. The Haryana Police alleged Khan’s active participation in the recent violence, noting his presence at the location just half an hour before the clashes erupted.

Both Nuh SP Narender Bijrania and Deputy Commissioner Dhirender Khadgata confirmed Khan’s involvement in the disturbances at Badhkali Chowk and Nagina.

Khan’s legal team countered these claims, asserting that he was being falsely implicated. Simultaneously, Section 144 was imposed in Nuh prior to Khan’s court appearance, leading residents to cancel open-air prayers and remain indoors.