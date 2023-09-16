Simple tips to avoid gastric issues during monsoon

The humid weather in the monsoon season promotes the growth of pathogens, increasing the risk of food contamination and infections.To avoid gastrointestinal (GI) issues during this season, it is essential to take proactive measures to boost gut immunity and maintain overall well-being.

Beware of Spoilage: Opt for fresh produce and foods and don’t store them for too long. Avoid eating stale or leftover food.

Avoid Street Food: Try to stick to home-cooked food. If eating outside food, ensure you choose hygienic food outlets.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of clean and filtered water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Proper hydration is vital for optimal digestion and the elimination of toxins from the body.

Personal hygiene: Practice good hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before meals.

Probiotics and Fermented Foods: Incorporate probiotics and fermented foods like sauerkraut into your diet. These foods are rich in beneficial bacteria that can support your gut health and strengthen immunity, making it more resilient against harmful pathogens.

Immune-Boosting Herbs: Include immune-boosting herbs like echinacea, Andrographis, neem, and tulsi (holy basil) in your daily routine.

Use S Boulardii: Saccharomyces boulardii is a beneficial yeast that can help maintain a resilient gut environment. It aids in preventing diarrhoea caused by various pathogens and supports the balance of gut flora.