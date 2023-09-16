Telangana intelligence agencies apprehend infamous Maoist figure Sanjoy Deepak Rao

A highly influential Maoist figure named Sanjoy Deepak Rao, who held a significant position as a Central Committee Member within the CPI (Maoist), has been captured by intelligence agencies in the southern state of Telangana, India. The operation was carried out by Telangana Intelligence Department officials in collaboration with Cyberabad Police, resulting in Rao’s apprehension near Malaysian Township in Kukatpally one Friday morning. During the arrest, authorities also seized a revolver with six live rounds, a laptop, various items, and a sum of ?47,250 (equivalent to about $568) in cash from Rao, according to sources.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) for Telangana state, Anjani Kumar, confirmed that the state’s Intelligence Bureau had been monitoring Rao, a high-priority target, for an extended period. It’s worth noting that the Government of Maharashtra had previously offered a reward of ?25 lakh (approximately $30,066) for information leading to his capture. Rao’s arrival in Hyderabad just four days before his arrest, with intentions to travel to Maad, Chhattisgarh, for a meeting, was intercepted by Cyberabad Police based on specific intelligence, resulting in his detention on a Friday morning.