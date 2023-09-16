Tragic End: Road Roller Fatally Strikes Anchal Youth

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Friday night in Anchal, a young man’s life was cut short when he was fatally run over by a road roller. The victim has been identified as Vinod, a 37-year-old resident of Charuvila house at Alayaman Kannamkot, Anchal.

The unfortunate accident occurred around 11:30 pm at Kurishumukku, right in the vicinity of the ongoing construction work for the Anchal Bypass. The road roller, which had been brought in for the road construction, was parked along the side. According to sources, the harrowing incident transpired as the vehicle was being moved from its parking spot, inadvertently running over Vinod, who was sleeping in front of it.

The driver of the road roller informed the police that he was unable to see Vinod in front of the vehicle due to the absence of street lights on the bypass. Consequently, he was taken into police custody for further questioning and investigation.

Tragically, Vinod sustained severe injuries, with his skull in a grievously broken state. Initial assessments suggest that Vinod might have been in an inebriated condition while lying in front of the vehicle. His lifeless body was promptly transported to the Punalur Taluk Hospital under police supervision.

Vinod, who worked as a tile worker, was unmarried. Following a post-mortem examination, his body will be released to his relatives for the necessary rites and arrangements. This heart-wrenching incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of safety measures and proper illumination at construction sites to prevent such tragic accidents.