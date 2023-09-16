DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE authority announces partial road closure

Sep 16, 2023, 04:46 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi has announced a partial road closure. The Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) – Abu Dhabi will remain  closed till Monday, 18 September.

The partial closure for  one left lane will be in effect until 6am on Monday. Two other left lanes will be closed until 6am on Monday. The authority took  urged residents to drive carefully and abide by traffic rule and regulations.

