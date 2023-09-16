UK chief veterinary officersays that there will be an amnesty before a complete ban is imposed on American XL Bullies

The United Kingdom’s chief veterinary officer has announced an “amnesty” before implementing a complete ban on American XL Bullies, following concerns that the breed has been responsible for nearly half of all attacks on humans and other dogs.

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed that his government is considering classifying the XL Bully as a distinct breed and intends to ban it by the end of the year. This decision comes after two XL Bullies killed a father-of-two who was trying to protect his elderly mother.

While many individuals have supported calls for a ban, owners of Bully-type dogs have expressed concerns about their pets being seized and euthanized. To address these concerns, Chief Veterinary Officer Professor Christine Middlemiss clarified that the dogs would not be culled.

Prof Middlemiss explained, “There will be an amnesty,” during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program. She continued, “So people who already have these dogs – and some of them will be well socialized, well managed, well trained – you will need to register and take certain actions.” These actions include having the dog neutered, muzzling it when in public, keeping it on a leash, and ensuring it is insured. “But if you comply with these actions, and that means we’ll know where these dogs are, which will be a massive benefit, then yes, absolutely you will be able to keep your dog,” she assured.

Regarding concerns that a ban would not prevent dog attacks, shadow policing minister of the Labour Party, Alex Norris, disagreed with the stance of animal charities. Norris explained, “The data is there, we know the most recent fatalities, the majority of them have been due to this breed.” He emphasized that the evidence supporting the ban is growing and that public safety cannot be ignored.

While some groups like the RSPCA, Kennel Club, and British Veterinary Association oppose a breed-specific ban, Norris stressed that there is a clear public safety issue at hand that warrants action.