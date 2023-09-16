UK: Russia will be able to assemble cruise missiles to strike Ukrainian infrastructure over the coming winter

On Saturday (September 16), the United Kingdom’s defence ministry asserted that Russia is likely to amass a significant stockpile of air-launched cruise missiles (ALCMs) with the intent of deploying them to target Ukrainian infrastructure during the upcoming winter season.

The latest intelligence update from the ministry indicates that ALCMs, particularly the modern AS-23a KODIAK, played a central role in Russia’s long-range strikes against Ukraine’s national energy infrastructure from October 2022 to March 2023. Moscow employs strategic bomber aircraft to launch these munitions from within Russian territory.

In a statement posted on X, the defence ministry noted that open source reports have suggested a reduction in ALCM expenditure rates since April 2023. However, Russian leaders have highlighted efforts to increase the production of cruise missiles. This indicates that Russia is likely capable of amassing a significant stockpile of ALCMs, with a realistic possibility of once again targeting Ukrainian infrastructure during the winter season.

In separate developments, the White House announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make his second wartime visit to Washington next week to strengthen the support of his country’s crucial ally. The United States has already provided billions of dollars in aid to assist Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Zelensky is scheduled to visit the White House on Thursday for discussions with President Joe Biden and meetings at the US Congress. These meetings are significant as elements of the Republican Party have expressed reservations about Biden’s push for a major new package of support for Kyiv. Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, emphasized that the trip comes at a “critical time” as Ukraine is engaged in a counteroffensive against Russia.

During the visit, President Biden is expected to reaffirm his commitment to leading international efforts to support Ukraine as it defends its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Sullivan stated.