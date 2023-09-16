US Officer Claims Comments Taken Out of Context Mocking Jaahnavi Kandula

The Seattle Police Officers’ Guild has defended its official’s controversial remarks following the tragic death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula. They argue that some viral videos of police actions in the media lack context.

Kandula, 23, was fatally struck by Officer Kevin Dave’s speeding police vehicle while crossing a Seattle street on January 23. In bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department, Officer Daniel Auderer was heard making insensitive comments about the incident, including, “Yeah, just write a cheque. USD 11,000. She was 26 anyway; she had limited value.”

Officer Auderer claimed his remarks were taken out of context during a private call inadvertently recorded by his body camera. In a letter to the Office of Police Accountability, he explained that he was mocking the legal system’s callousness and wasn’t aware of the victim’s identity at the time.

Despite Auderer’s explanation, an online petition has gained thousands of signatures calling for his termination, citing concerns about public safety and respect for individuals’ rights.

Seattle Council member Kshama Sawant has also called for an independent, public investigation into the matter, highlighting the need for stronger police oversight.

The controversy raises questions about police accountability and the importance of thorough background checks, empathy training, and cultural sensitivity education within law enforcement agencies.