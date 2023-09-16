‘Vlogger ‘Mallu Traveler’ Faces Sexual Assault Charges for Saudi National Incident’

A sexual assault case has been registered against the popular vlogger ‘Mallu Traveler’ following a complaint filed by a Saudi national. The woman, originally from Saudi Arabia, approached the Ernakulam Central Police to report an unsettling incident involving Shakir Subhan, better known as Mallu Traveler, who had allegedly attempted to molest her during a hotel encounter arranged as an interview.

This distressing event transpired about a week ago. According to the complainant’s statement, Mallu Traveler had invited her to a hotel in Ernakulam under the pretense of conducting an interview. However, once at the hotel, Subhan’s behavior took a disturbing turn, culminating in an attempt to molest the complainant.

Police authorities have indicated that Shakir Subhan will be summoned to the police station for questioning. As of now, it has been reported that the vlogger is currently out of the station.

The complaint was formally lodged last Friday. Shakir Subhan, a prominent travel vlogger, boasts an impressive following with over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Subhan, originally employed as a salesman in a Dubai supermarket, catapulted to fame through his captivating travel vlogs.