BSF seizes 2.5 kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone

Ferozepur: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 2.5 kg of heroin that was dropped by a Pakistani drone inside Indian territory in the Ferozepur sector. BSFO officials intercepted a suspected drone near Gatti Rajoke village, Ferozepur and they fired upon the drone .

Earlier on September 16, BSF intercepted another suspected drone near T J Singh village in Tarn Taran district. A Quadcopter drone was recovered during the joint operation with Punjab Police in the paddy fields of Rajoke village, Tarn Taran.