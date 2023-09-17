Car crashes into 200-foot gorge in Madki, Maharashtra, 4 Telangana people died

On Sunday near the village of Madki on the Amaravati-Chikhaldara route, four men, believed to be Telangana bank officials, died after their car plunged into a 200-foot deep canyon. The victims were sent immediately to a government hospital for medical attention after suffering severe injuries.

Their Maruti Ertiga vehicle lost control owing to dense fog, drove off the road, and eventually fell into a valley close to Madki village, according to an initial investigation. Chikhaldara police arrived on the area as soon as they were informed and started the rescue operation.

The deceased passengers have been named as Sheikh Salman Sheikh Chand, 28, Vanparathi Koteshwar Rao, 27, Shiv Krishna Adanki, 30, and Vaibhav Laxman Gulli, 29.

The remaining four inmates, J Shyamlinga Reddy, 30, Suman Katika, 29, Yogesh Yadav, 30, and Harish Muthineni, 27, all incurred injuries and were subsequently taken to the Achalpur sub-district hospital for treatment.

They are currently being treated at the district general hospital in Amaravati. All eight people were Dwarka Nagar, Adilabad, Telangana locals who worked for the Telangana Gramin Bank.

According to accounts, the victims were travelling to Chikhaldara, a popular tourist destination in the area.