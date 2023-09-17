Chamomile and Lavender Herbal Tea Recipe

Healthy evening tea recipe:

Chamomile and Lavender Herbal Tea

Ingredients:

– 1 chamomile tea bag or 1 teaspoon of dried chamomile flowers

– 1/2 teaspoon of dried lavender buds (optional)

– 1 cup of hot water

– 1 teaspoon of honey (optional)

– Fresh lemon slices (optional)

Instructions:

Boil the Water: Heat one cup of water until it’s hot but not boiling.

2. Prepare the Tea: Place the chamomile tea bag (or loose chamomile flowers) and dried lavender buds (if using) in a cup.

3. Pour Hot Water: Pour the hot water over the tea bag and lavender. Cover the cup and let it steep for 4-5 minutes. This allows the flavors to infuse into the water.

4. Add Honey (Optional): If you prefer your tea sweet, stir in honey to taste.

5. Garnish with Lemon (Optional): You can add a slice of fresh lemon to your tea for a citrusy twist.

6. Strain and Serve: If you used loose chamomile flowers and lavender buds, strain the tea before serving to remove any solids.

7. Enjoy: Sip this soothing and aromatic herbal tea slowly. Chamomile is known for its calming properties, making it an excellent choice for a relaxing evening tea.

Chamomile and lavender herbal tea is not only delicious but also known for its calming and stress-relieving properties. It’s perfect for unwinding in the evening and promoting better sleep.