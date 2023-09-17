Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,920 per 8 gram. In the last two days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled up by Rs 106 or 0.18% at Rs 58,694 per 10 gram. Silver futures ended at Rs 71,433 per kg, higher by Rs 451 or 0.64%. Gold futures are down 1.32% or by Rs 786 on the month-to-date basis while they have gained 6.49% or by Rs 3,571 on the year-to-date basis. As for silver futures, the declines are to the tune of 6.21% or Rs 4,700 in September while the gains this year stand at 2.26% or Rs 1,569.

On Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,930 per troy ounce, down by $1.70 or 0.09% while silver futures were at $23.030, lower by $0.151 or 0.650%. Price of spot gold was steady at $1,910.85 per ounce. Bullion was on track for a weekly decline of 0.4%. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,932.60. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.67 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.1% at $907.19 and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,244.12, both looking poised for weekly gains. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3%.