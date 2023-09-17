Congress questioned by chief minister of Assam about ‘missing Northeast’ on map of India

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, claimed on Saturday that a map of India that the Congress had posted on social media had the northeastern area missing.

He also questioned whether Sharjeel Imam, a student activist detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly conspiring to start the Delhi riots in 2020, was a party member or whether Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, had travelled overseas recently for this reason.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma wrote, ‘Seems the Congress party has secretly struck a deal to sell the entire land of North East to some neighbouring country. Is this why Rahul went abroad? Or has the party given membership to Sharjeel Imam?’

The Assam Chief Minister posted a screenshot of an animated video from the Congress party’s Twitter account, which showed cartoon versions of Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a map that obscured the Northeast.

Speaking further on the matter, Sarma told news agency ANI, ‘I noticed that tweet. I feel like Congress has given Northeast region to China. So they show India’s map only after cutting off the Northeast portion. This is anti-national…people of Northeast and the whole nation must take cognisance of this and must give a befitting reply.’

In response, Congressman Gaurav Gogoi questioned Sarma about property deals involving businesses connected to his family.

The Congress leader wrote on X, ‘It is ironic to hear the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma talk about land deals. It is exactly the issue that he is avoiding to answer in Assam in the context of the companies linked to his family.’