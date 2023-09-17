Firefighters Scour Wayanad for iPhones Stolen by Rogue Monkeys

In the picturesque setting of the Wayanad Ghat Road viewpoint, it’s not uncommon to witness mischievous monkeys raiding tourists’ vehicles for fruits, packed food, and drinks. However, a recent encounter with a group of particularly adventurous simians took an unexpected turn when they managed to get their hands on an iPhone 12, a device now valued at around Rs 65,000.

Pilathottatthil Jasim, in the company of his friends, was capturing memories with selfies when an alert pierced the air, drawing his attention to the grand theft. He could do nothing but watch in frustration as the troop of monkeys retreated to the safety of the trees, clutching his prized possession.

As the commotion from the aggrieved tourists grew louder, it appeared that the monkey responsible for the heist began to grasp the gravity of the situation. To avoid further trouble with the humans, it made a rather unexpected decision and tossed the phone down into the valley below. In a scene that could be straight out of a gangster movie, the monkeys made their swift exit, leaving Jasim and his friends pondering the daunting task of retrieving his phone.

Despite offering a reward for the phone’s return, no local resident was willing to brave the slippery slope down into the ravine. It was then that someone proposed the idea of seeking assistance from the Fire and Rescue team.

Initially, the responding officer stated that their intervention was typically reserved for life-threatening situations. However, Jasim managed to convince them that the phone contained critical documents that could potentially “threaten” his future if left unretrieved in the ravine.

Thus, Fire and Rescue officer Jithin Kumar M embarked on a daring descent of 60 feet to recover the phone. He recounted, “The entire operation took just 30 minutes,” emphasizing that they utilized the comprehensive mountaineering equipment provided by the Fire and Rescue Services Academy (FARSA) in Thrissur.

However, he issued a word of caution, noting that the team’s primary focus remained on saving lives and intervening in genuinely life-threatening circumstances. “Our priority is to save lives,” he reiterated.

Heading the rescue team was Fire and Rescue Assistant Station Officer P M Anil, accompanied by N S Anoop, M P Dhaneeshkumar, B Sherafudheen, and home guard K B Prajeesh.