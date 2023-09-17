India expresses strong disapproval of assault on Sikh student in Canada

India strongly denounces an attack on a 17-year-old Sikh student in Canada’s British Columbia. The incident, which occurred on September 11, involved the use of bear spray on the student, who was on his way home from school in Kelowna.

According to the Kelowna Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the attack took place at a bus stop in the city. Prior to the bear spray incident, there was an altercation on the bus, leading to those involved being directed off the bus. Subsequently, the suspect deployed bear spray on the victim. Investigators will be reviewing video footage and additional evidence to understand the events leading up to the attack.

The World Sikh Organisation of Canada has also condemned the assault, emphasizing that the Sikh student could not comprehend why he was targeted in this manner.