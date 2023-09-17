Indian Army’s artillery unit draws inspiration from Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Indian Army has not only drawn significant lessons from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict but has also integrated them into their future capability plans. According to military sources, the conflict highlighted the crucial role of firepower, with the Russians firing approximately 20,000 shells daily, while the Ukrainians fired around 5,000 shells. This underscores the importance of having a balanced inventory of rockets and guns, along with a greater emphasis on terminally guided munitions.

Additionally, the Army has recognized the need for improved battlefield transparency, as the time between target acquisition and engagement has reduced from about 10 minutes to just 2 minutes. This necessitates a more efficient kill chain. Furthermore, the conflict has emphasized the importance of force preservation measures against enemy artillery counter-bombardment.

The lessons learned have also highlighted the need for preparedness in prolonged conflicts and the importance of relying on indigenous systems and capabilities for arms and armaments. These insights are being incorporated into artillery doctrines and capability plans.

The Regiment of Artillery, known for its missiles, guns, mortars, rocket launchers, and UAVs, is a crucial component of the Indian Army, and these lessons will shape its future strategies and operations.