Indian Railways announces Ganpati special trains: Details

Sep 17, 2023, 05:01 pm IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced several  special trains and additional services during Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers.

The Konkan Railways has announced two special trains. Train Nos. 01153 and 01154   will be running between the Diva Junction and Ratnagiri railway stations in Maharashtra. Diva Junction-Ratnagiri Ganpati special service will halt at the Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Kheed, Anjani, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road stations.

Train Nos. 01155 and 01156  will be running between the Jiva Junction and Chiplun railway stations in Maharashtra. These trains will halt at Panvel, Pen, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape, Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Kheed and Anjani.

The Konkan Railways has also extended the weekly superfast services of trains 02198 and 02197 running between Jabalpur Junction and Coimbatore Junction stations in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

The Central Railway and the Western Railway zones have announced hundreds of special trains ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi.

