Indian Railways announces Ganpati special trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced several special trains and additional services during Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers.

The Konkan Railways has announced two special trains. Train Nos. 01153 and 01154 will be running between the Diva Junction and Ratnagiri railway stations in Maharashtra. Diva Junction-Ratnagiri Ganpati special service will halt at the Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Kheed, Anjani, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road stations.

Train Nos. 01155 and 01156 will be running between the Jiva Junction and Chiplun railway stations in Maharashtra. These trains will halt at Panvel, Pen, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape, Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Kheed and Anjani.

All devotees are requested to avail this daily service special train during Ganesh festival. @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/weF0wocSXr — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) September 14, 2023

The Konkan Railways has also extended the weekly superfast services of trains 02198 and 02197 running between Jabalpur Junction and Coimbatore Junction stations in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

The Central Railway and the Western Railway zones have announced hundreds of special trains ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi.