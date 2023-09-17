Indian Railways provides additional stoppages to this express train: Details

Chennai: The Southern Railway Zone has decided to revise the stoppages of Shraddha Sethu Superfast Express. The Shraddha Sethu Superfast Express will now stop at Ramanathapuram and Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu from September 20 on an experimental basis.

Also Read: UK announces visa fee hike for visitors, students

Shraddha Sethu Superfast Express is a weekly train that runs between Mandapam in Tamil Nadu and Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2017.