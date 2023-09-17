DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Indian Railways provides additional stoppages to this express train: Details

Sep 17, 2023, 07:25 pm IST

Chennai: The  Southern Railway Zone has  decided to revise the stoppages of Shraddha Sethu Superfast Express. The Shraddha Sethu Superfast Express will now stop at Ramanathapuram and Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu  from September 20 on an experimental basis.

Shraddha Sethu Superfast Express is a weekly train that runs between Mandapam in Tamil Nadu and Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2017.

 

 

