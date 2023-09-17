Kharge Urges Congress Leaders to Unite Against Dictatorial Regime

Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), made a passionate appeal to his party leaders during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. He called upon them to set aside personal differences and unite to challenge and ultimately overthrow the BJP government. Kharge emphasized the importance of unity and organizational discipline, urging party members to confront their adversaries vigorously in the upcoming state and Lok Sabha elections.

He stated, “Party’s goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country.”

Kharge did not hold back in his criticism of the Modi government, accusing it of engaging in divisive politics and diverting attention from essential issues. He urged party leaders to steer clear of these distractions and stay focused on genuine concerns.

Highlighting the recent developments, he mentioned, “Recently, during the Mumbai meeting of the INDIA alliance, the Modi government formed a committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’ and included a former President in a manner that defied conventions.”

Kharge stressed the importance of staying connected with voters, countering false narratives with facts, and emphasized the urgency of the upcoming elections in various states and the Lok Sabha.

He also suggested that the Congress-led governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have set an example with their approach to social justice and welfare, encouraging leaders to promote these schemes nationwide.

Kharge asserted that the people are eager for an alternative, citing the party’s victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka as proof.

Kharge concluded with a powerful call to action, saying, “This is not the time to rest… We must prioritize the success of the party, putting aside our personal differences.”

He emphasized the importance of self-restraint among leaders and organizational unity, citing the successful example of Karnataka.

Kharge’s overarching message was clear: “Our goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country.”

He acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating that these challenges aren’t just about the Congress but also concern the survival of Indian democracy and the preservation of the Indian Constitution. He called on the party to fight vigorously to protect these values.

Kharge urged leaders to be prepared, focus on grassroots organization, and emphasized that discipline is essential in leadership.

He noted that 2024 marks the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s election as the Congress president and suggested that the best way to honor him would be to remove the BJP from power in 2024.

Kharge left the meeting with a resounding commitment, stating, “We leave Hyderabad today with a firm commitment: to win not only in Telangana but in all upcoming elections, relieving people from miseries of the BJP’s misrule.”