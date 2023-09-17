Malayalam Cinema Legend Madhu to Receive 90th Birthday Tribute in Two-Day Celebration

The Thiruvananthapuram Film Community is gearing up for a remarkable two-day celebration in honor of legendary actor Madhu, who is set to mark his 90th birthday this Friday and Saturday. Hailing from the state’s capital, Madhu boasts an impressive career that spans over 400 Malayalam films, including his notable role in Amitabh Bachchan’s debut film, ‘Saat Hindustani.’

Today, the veteran actor has transitioned into an avid YouTuber and leads a retired life at his modest home in the capital, accompanied by his daughter Uma, who lives nearby.

G. Sureshkumar, a noted producer and the driving force behind the two-day event, shared details of the festivities. “On the first day,” he mentioned, “we will screen a 45-minute documentary on Madhu Sir shot by Pushpan Divakaran.”

The following day promises a four-hour-long cultural program featuring performances by seasoned veteran singers. Sureshkumar added, “Present at the occasion will be all the leading stars who have had the privilege of acting alongside Madhu Sir,” including luminaries like Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Jagdeesh, and many others.

One distinctive aspect of this event is the absence of a chief guest and political personalities. Sureshkumar emphasized, “This is an event of the entire film industry, with leading directors like Priyadarshan, Joshy, Hariharan, and numerous others in attendance.”

Madhu holds a unique place in the industry as the first actor to establish his own production studio in the state capital four decades ago. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, his journey to becoming a renowned actor began with post-graduation in Hindi from the Banaras Hindu University. He briefly taught at a college in the area before embarking on a three-year course at the National School of Drama, which laid the foundation for his illustrious acting career.

Starting with his debut film, ‘Ninamaninja Kalpadukal,’ Madhu’s journey in the film industry saw him initially playing supporting roles to giants like Sathyan and Prem Nazir. However, ‘Chemmeen,’ released in 1965, marked a turning point as it featured him in a central role. This acclaimed film became the first South Indian movie to win the Indian President’s Gold Medal for the Best Film. Since then, Madhu has continuously forged ahead, acting alongside two or three generations of actors.

Among his notable works are films like ‘Kudumbhasamethem,’ ‘Spirit,’ ‘Njan Ekenanu,’ and ‘Theekanal.’ Madhu’s achievements also include receiving the Padma Shri and winning five Kerala State Film Awards.