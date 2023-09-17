Manipur soldier killed after being abducted while on leave

In the Imphal West district of Manipur, an army soldier was kidnapped from his residence and killed by a few unidentified people, officials reported on Sunday. Around 9.30 this morning, his body was found.

When the soldier, known as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom, was kidnapped at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, he was out on leave. In the northeastern state, he was stationed at Leimakhong Military Station.

His 10-year-old son, the only witness, claimed that three men broke into their house as he and his dad were working on the porch.

Officials cited his son as saying that ‘the armed men placed a pistol on the Sepoy’s head and forced him into a white vehicle before fleeing the scene.’

The officials further said, ‘There was no news of Sepoy Kom till Sunday early morning. Around 9.30 am, his body was found at Khuningthek village, east of Mongjam under Sogolmang PS in Imphal East.’

The soldier suffered a single bullet wound to his head, according to the officials, who claimed that Kom’s brother and brother-in-law confirmed his identity.

One awaits the post-mortem report.

According to sources, the soldier’s final rites will be performed in accordance with the family’s wishes, and the army has dispatched a team to support the grieving family.