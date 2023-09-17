Neeraj Chopra Takes Second in Diamond League Final

In a challenging showdown at the Diamond League Finals, Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic and world champion in javelin throw, faced a tough test in defending his title. Despite his formidable reputation, Chopra found himself finishing second with a performance that yielded a modest 83.80 meters. The weather conditions at the Hayward Field played a significant role in his struggles, as he fouled on two of his attempts. His best throw of the day occurred during his second attempt, with his series consisting of a foul, 83.80m, 81.37m, foul, 80.74m, and 80.90m.

Remarkably, this marked the first time during the season that Chopra recorded a throw below 85 meters, a departure from his earlier performances. He had secured his spot in the Diamond League Finals by finishing third in the qualifiers. In the previous year, he had clinched the 2022 DL Finals in Zurich with an impressive throw of 88.44 meters.

The Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch emerged as the Diamond League champion for the third time in his career, with a best throw of 84.24 meters, achieved during his sixth and final attempt. Vadlejch maintained a commanding lead throughout the competition, starting with his opening effort of 84.01 meters. His previous victories in the DL came in 2017 and 2018.

Interestingly, the same venue had witnessed Neeraj Chopra’s second-place finish at the 2022 World Championships. Despite his personal best of 89.94 meters, Chopra’s journey had been marked by ups and downs. He had notched victories in two individual DL meetings, first in Doha on May 5 and then in Lausanne on June 30. His crowning achievement had come with a historic gold medal at the World Championships just a month ago, making him one of the only three javelin throwers in history to hold both the Olympic and World Championships titles, thanks to his throw of 88.17 meters in Budapest.

Shortly after his World Championships triumph, Chopra competed in the Zurich DL leg on August 31, where he finished as the runner-up behind Vadlejch.

Now, with the Diamond League Finals behind him, Chopra sets his sights on the Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled to commence later this month. There, he aims to defend the gold medal he secured in 2018 during the Games held in Indonesia.