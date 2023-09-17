Siraj Shines as India Clinches Asia Cup Triumph

Mohammed Siraj delivered a standout performance, recording career-best figures of 6/21, as India emphatically defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to recapture the Asia Cup on Sunday.

The match saw India restrict the home team to a mere 50 runs in 15.2 overs, and they effortlessly chased down this target in just 6.1 overs to secure a multi-nation title after a five-year hiatus. Opening batsmen Shubman Gill (27) and Ishan Kishan (23) displayed exceptional form, ensuring a swift victory.

Prior to this, Siraj’s remarkable spell began with five wickets taken from his initial 16 deliveries, four of which came in his second over, following a delayed start due to rain. The match began dramatically for Sri Lanka as opener Kusal Perera departed without scoring any runs, caught behind off Bumrah’s delivery, following the decision of Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka to bat first.

Siraj continued his dominance by taking four more wickets in his second over, leaving Sri Lanka in a dire situation at 12/6. Although Kusal Mendis and Dunith Wellalage managed to add 21 runs for the seventh wicket, Siraj soon dismissed Mendis (17) to complete his five-wicket haul. Dushan Hemantha (13 not out) was the only other Sri Lankan batter to reach double digits.

Hardik Pandya contributed to the Lankan collapse with figures of 3/3. The hosts made one change in their lineup, with all-rounder Hemantha replacing the injured Maheesh Theekshana. Meanwhile, India introduced Washington Sundar in place of the injured Axar Patel, further strengthening their squad.