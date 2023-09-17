SRK’s ‘Jawan’ surpasses Rs 700 crore globally in box office

Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan” has achieved a remarkable milestone by grossing over Rs 700 crore in global box office earnings, as announced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film’s production house. In just nine days since its release, “Jawan” has raked in a staggering Rs 735 crore worldwide.

Directed by Atlee, a prominent Tamil filmmaker, this pan-India film made its debut on September 7 in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The star-studded cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film revolves around a father-son relationship and tackles various social and political issues.

Notable actors such as Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra also contribute to the ensemble. Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, “Jawan” is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

This substantial global box office success reaffirms Shah Rukh Khan’s enduring popularity and the film’s resonance with audiences across languages and regions.