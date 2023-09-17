Study: Unhealthy snacks increase stroke, cardiovascular disease risk

A study conducted by researchers from the School of Life Course & Population Sciences and ZOE revealed that nearly half of the participants in their study did not match the nutritional value of their meals and snacks. This disparity has adverse effects on health indicators like blood sugar and fat levels, and addressing it may be as simple as changing one’s diet. Unhealthy snacks were found to nullify the positive effects of healthy meals for 25% of people, increasing their risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease. The study analyzed the snacking behaviors of 854 participants from the ZOE PREDICT project.

Dr. Sarah Berry from King’s College London and chief scientist at ZOE emphasized that swapping unhealthy snacks like cookies and crisps for healthier options like fruit and nuts is a straightforward way to improve health. Contrary to common belief, the analysis showed that snacking is not harmful when the snacks are nutritious. People who frequently consumed high-quality snacks like nuts and fresh fruits were more likely to have a healthy weight and improved metabolic health.

However, a quarter of the participants admitted to consuming unhealthy snacks alongside healthy main meals. Poor-quality snacks, such as heavily processed foods and sweets, were associated with increased hunger and worse health markers.

Unhealthy snacks have been linked to higher BMI, visceral fat mass, and postprandial triglyceride concentrations, all of which are associated with metabolic diseases like obesity, stroke, and cardiovascular disease. The timing of snacking also played a role, with late-night snacking after 9 p.m. being associated with worse blood indicators. Dr. Kate Bermingham from King’s College London emphasized that food quality is a crucial factor in positive health outcomes and highlighted the importance of a balanced diet for overall health.