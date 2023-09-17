Two vehicles burnt in fire in Mussoorie hotel

On Sunday, a fire started in a hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Late at night, a short circuit led to the fire.

At the Sidus Rink Hotel on Camels Back Road, the incident happened. Two cars that were parked at the hotel were also damaged by the fire.

As the fire continued to rage, grey smoke plumes could be seen in the distance. So far, there have been no recorded casualties.

Reconstruction efforts were reportedly underway in the hotel when the fire started.

After the fire started and the locals were evacuated, there was panic.

As soon as they learned about the incident, several fire fighters arrived at the scene.

The fire is currently being extinguished.