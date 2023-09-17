Wayanad Wildlife Tigers: Aging Struggle for Survival

The Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) and surrounding areas are facing significant challenges, including ageing tigers, deteriorating forests, declining prey numbers, and an overcrowded palliative care facility.

In the latest Tiger Census Report (2022), the WWS had 84 tigers, down from 120 in 2018, with more than 10 tigers found dead and many injured from territorial fights.

Wildlife experts note a population boom of tigers between 2010 and 2015, but most are now aged and struggling for survival.

According to Dr. Arun Zachariah, a renowned wildlife veterinarian, aged tigers resort to hunting soft prey like domestic cattle due to damaged claws and teeth, creating a dilemma for the forest department.

The Animal Hospice and Palliative Care unit in the sanctuary is overcrowded, designed for four animals but housing six, including an old tigress.

The hospice aims to rehabilitate young, seriously injured tigers back into the wild, while permanently incapacitated ones remain or move to other zoos.

The forest officials face pressure from the agrarian population demanding tiger capture but lack space for safekeeping.

Depleting forest quality and invasive species further exacerbate the situation, affecting prey populations and increasing conflicts with humans.

Efforts to eradicate invasive species have not yielded desired results, leaving prey animals with inadequate resources.

As prey populations decline, big cats increasingly raid human habitats, intensifying conflicts in the region.