15-year-old boy in Australia’s Sydney goes to coma after being dragged for two kilometres

A 15-year-old boy in Sydney, Australia, is currently in a coma after what is alleged to be a horrifying incident in which he was dragged for a distance of two kilometers along a street before falling from a moving car. This incident, as reported by the Australian Associated Press on Saturday (September 16), led to the teenager initially being taken to Blacktown Hospital and later transferred to Westmead Children’s Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

It has been confirmed by authorities that medical professionals induced a coma for the teenager due to the severity of his injuries. According to the New South Wales Police, the incident took place on Friday evening when the teenager and a 19-year-old man got into an argument on a street in Blacktown.

The report indicates that as the man drove away from the scene, the teenager was dragged alongside the moving vehicle for a considerable distance along two separate roads, eventually falling from the car outside a petrol station. Following investigations, police officers apprehended a car near the location where the 15-year-old was discovered.

Subsequently, the 19-year-old individual was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and supplying a prohibited drug. The report goes on to mention that this man has been denied bail and is scheduled to appear in the Parramatta local court later in the day.