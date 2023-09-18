19 Kerala Nurses Detained in Kuwait Clinic Raid

Kuwait City witnessed a recent raid conducted by officials from the Kuwait Human Resources Committee at a private clinic in Maliya, resulting in the incarceration of 19 Keralite nurses, among a total of 30 Indians detained. Allegations of violating foreign residency laws in Kuwait emerged as the primary cause behind the detainment, as asserted by the relatives of the Malayali nurses.

The Kuwait Home Ministry contended that these nurses lacked the requisite licenses and qualifications for employment in Kuwait. In contrast, family members of the Keralite nurses vehemently defended their qualifications, asserting that they held legitimate work visas and sponsorships. Several of these nurses had dedicated three to ten years of their lives working in the same clinic.

Notably, individuals from other countries, such as the Philippines, Egypt, and Iran, also found themselves ensnared by authorities on similar charges. The clinic in question is owned by an Iranian national, and according to the nurses’ families, a dispute between the owner and the sponsor precipitated the raid and subsequent arrests.

Tragically, five of the Malayali nurses in custody are nursing mothers. Jessin, one of them, is grappling with the challenge of caring for her one-month-old daughter, Jeffiamol, from behind bars. Although authorities have granted Jessin the opportunity to breastfeed her daughter at specified times, it remains an arduous ordeal for her family. Jessin’s husband, Bijoy, hailing from Adoor in Kerala, has been making the difficult journey to the jail with their baby for the past six days.

Adding to the distressing circumstances, Jessin was apprehended on the very day she resumed her duties following maternity leave. The couple, Bijoy and Jessin, resides in a flat at Jollibee with their two daughters.

In their quest for justice and the release of the detained Malayali nurses, their kin have reached out to the Union Government and the Indian Embassy, appealing for their prompt intervention.