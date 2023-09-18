20 killed in bus-lorry collision

Johannesburg: In a tragic incident, at least 20 people lost their lives in a bus-lorry collision. The accident took place in Musian, in South Africa.

The victims were mine staff employees. The bus was carrying employees from the Venetia mine. Venetia mine owned by mining giant De Beers is one of the biggest diamond mines in South Africa. The Venetia mine lies near the borders with Botswana and Zimbabwe. It accounts for more that 40% of the country’s annual diamond production, employing more than 4,300 staff including many local people.

South Africa has one of the most developed road networks on the continent, but also has one of the worst road safety records.