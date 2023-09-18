Antarctica experiences historically low sea ice levels: scientists

Satellite data reveals historically low levels of sea ice around Antarctica, signaling concerns about the vulnerability of regions previously considered resilient to global warming. Polar experts emphasize that the thinning ice at both poles could have profound global consequences.

This ice reduction will significantly impact climate change, as Antarctica’s ice exerts a critical role in regulating global temperatures. The white ice reflects solar energy, cooling the water beneath it. Currently, the sea ice covering the Antarctic Ocean measures less than 17 million square kilometers, which is 1.5 million square kilometers less than the September average and well below past winter record lows, according to BBC reports.

Scientists are urgently investigating the factors contributing to this rapid decline in Antarctic sea ice to better understand and address this alarming trend.