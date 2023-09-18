Bus crash in Limpopo province, South Africa claims at least 20 lives

A bus crash in the Limpopo province of South Africa has resulted in the loss of at least 20 lives, according to a report from the news agency AFP. Vongani Chauke, the spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo, provided information about the tragic incident. The bus involved in the accident was transporting staff from the Venetia Diamond Mine, which is operated by De Beers, and the crash occurred in the northern region of the country.

Chauke stated that the collision took place when the bus collided with a lorry and occurred at approximately 1600 UTC. The accident site was located about 25 kilometers (15 miles) away from the mine, near Musina, which is situated near the border with Zimbabwe. At this point, specific details regarding the cause of the collision remain unknown.

The Venetia mine holds the distinction of being the largest diamond mine in South Africa, contributing to more than 40 percent of the nation’s annual diamond production and providing employment to over 4,300 individuals.

While South Africa boasts relatively developed road infrastructure on the African continent, it also has a troubling record in terms of road safety. The country witnesses a significant number of fatalities on its roads each year. In May, the South Africa Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) reported that between January 2022 and December of the same year, a total of 12,436 individuals lost their lives in road accidents in the country.