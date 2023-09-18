Delhi hospital opens India’s inaugural OPD for transgender individuals

Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital took a significant step towards healthcare accessibility and inclusivity by inaugurating India’s first dedicated outpatient department (OPD) for the transgender community. Professor Dr. Ajay Shukla, the Director of RML Hospital, emphasized the importance of providing equitable healthcare services to transgender individuals, acknowledging the challenges they face in accessing medical care without feeling stigmatized.

As part of this initiative, the hospital will offer a dedicated restroom facility for transgender patients, further enhancing their healthcare experience within the hospital premises. Transgender individuals who attended the inauguration expressed their joy and gratitude for this pioneering step, highlighting that it eliminates previous hesitations about seeking medical care.

This milestone marks a positive move towards ensuring that healthcare services are more inclusive and accommodating for all members of society, regardless of their gender identity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday coincided with the inauguration, making it feel like a special gift to the transgender community.