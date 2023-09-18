Get set to see Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar as makers reveal teaser release date for Animal

Prepare to witness Ranbir Kapoor in an entirely new and unfamiliar role as the creators announce the teaser release date for “Animal.” Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the teaser is set to premiere on September 28. This film marks the first collaboration between Sandeep and Ranbir.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor, the cast includes Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. “Animal” is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. It will be released globally on December 1, 2023, in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The teaser’s poster, which accompanied the release date announcement, features Ranbir Kapoor in a distinctive look. He is seen wearing a blue suit, holding a lighter while smoking a cigarette. With long hair and dark sunglasses, he gazes away from the camera. T-Series captioned the poster, saying, “He is elegant…He is Wild…You will see his rage on September 28th. AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec.”

“Animal” was initially scheduled for an earlier release but was postponed due to technical reasons. Discussing the film’s delay, Sandeep mentioned in a video, “The only reason why we are not releasing the film on August 11 is the quality. I am not going to explain to you how the post-production work of the film is being layered because it might bore you. For example, there are seven songs in the film, and when the seven songs are multiplied by 5 languages, it becomes 35 songs.”

“35 songs, different types of lyricists, different sets of singers, it’s going to take a little more time than what I have actually planned for. The kind of lyrical value that we have achieved in Hindi, I need to give the same kind of lyrical value in all different languages, and for that, I really need to spend time to get into all different languages. When it gets released, I don’t want to give the feeling that it is a Hindi-dubbed Tamil film or a Hindi-dubbed Telugu film. So for that, we are taking time, and there’s no other reason. All I can promise you is that we will come with the best quality on December 1,” he added.