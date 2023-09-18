Gulf country reduces school transport fee by 78%

Doha: Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar has announced 78% reduction in school transportation fee. The decision was announced by Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi.

Qatar government has set the per semester transportation fee for non-Qatari students, studying in public schools and who are non-GCC citizens at QAR 220, if the child uses school transportation. They previously amounted to QAR 1,000 per student per semester. This is a reduction of 78%.

The ministry also exempted the children of imams and muezzins affiliated with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs from the price of books and transportation fees. The textbooks were priced at QAR 150 for each student for each semester, while exempting both children of Qatari women and people with disabilities from paying the price of books and transportation fare.

The decision is to be implemented starting the beginning of the school year 2023/2024.