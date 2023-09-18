Heartwarming Chicken Soup: A Delicious Comfort in a Bowl

Ingredients:

– 1 whole chicken (about 3-4 pounds)

– 8 cups water

– 2 carrots, peeled and chopped

– 2 celery stalks, chopped

– 1 onion, diced

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 bay leaf

– 1 teaspoon dried thyme

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 2 cups egg noodles or your choice of pasta

– Fresh parsley, chopped for garnish

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Chicken: Place the whole chicken in a large soup pot. Cover it with 8 cups of water. Bring it to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 1 hour until the chicken is fully cooked and tender.

2. Remove the Chicken: Carefully remove the chicken from the pot and place it on a cutting board. Allow it to cool slightly, then shred the meat into bite-sized pieces using two forks. Discard the skin and bones.

3. Prepare the Broth: While the chicken is cooling, skim any foam or impurities from the broth in the pot. Add the chopped carrots, celery, onion, garlic, bay leaf, dried thyme, salt, and pepper. Simmer for about 20 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

4. Add the Chicken: Once the vegetables are tender, return the shredded chicken to the pot. Simmer for an additional 10-15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

5. Cook the Noodles: In a separate pot, cook the egg noodles or pasta according to the package instructions. Drain them and set them aside.

6. Combine and Serve: Discard the bay leaf from the soup. To serve, place a portion of cooked noodles in each soup bowl, then ladle the chicken and vegetable soup over the top. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley.

7. Enjoy! Serve your heartwarming chicken soup hot and enjoy the comforting flavors. Optionally, you can serve it with a side of crusty bread or crackers.

This recipe should yield about 6-8 servings of delicious homemade chicken soup.