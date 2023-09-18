Kerala Sees 3rd Day of Zero Nipah Cases, 61 Samples Negative

The Kerala government provided a reassuring update on Monday regarding the Nipah outbreak in the state. They announced that there had been no new positive cases for the third consecutive day, and the individuals already infected were showing signs of improvement. State Health Minister Veena George shared an important detail, stating that 61 samples sent for testing had all returned negative on Monday. She emphasized, “The situation is under control presently.”

Furthermore, Minister George disclosed that out of the 1,233 people on the contact list, 352 were categorized as high-risk. This information was relayed during a press briefing following a review of the Nipah situation in the northern region of Kerala. Minister George also provided an encouraging update regarding the four infected individuals, including a nine-year-old boy. She mentioned that they were all showing signs of improvement, with the child even being taken off the ventilator for the time being.