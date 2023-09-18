Know how to register for GST India online

Mumbai: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is an indirect sales tax. GST is applied to the cost of certain goods and services. The business adds the GST to the price of the product, and a customer who buys the product pays the sales price inclusive of the GST.

GST has replaced many indirect taxes in India such as the excise duty, VAT, services tax, etc. The Goods and Service Tax Act was passed in the Parliament on 29th March 2017 and came into effect on 1st July 2017.

The GST registration process is online. GST registration process must be completed on the government website at gst.gov.in. Every dealer whose annual turnover exceeds Rs 20 lakh (Rs 40 lakh or Rs 10 lakh, depending on state and type of goods) is required to register for GST.

People registering for GST must complete the GST REG-01 form. The GST REG-01 form can be completed online and is absolutely free of charge. This form is broken into two parts: Part A and Part B.

Steps to register:

Step 1: Go to GST’s official portal at https://www.gst.gov.in/.

Step 2: Look for and click on the registration button under the ‘services’ section. After that click on the ‘new registration’ link.

Step 3: This is the Part A of the GST REG-01 application form. (There is a drop-down menu with numerous choices in the ‘I am a’ section. There are several alternatives here, such as taxpayer, tax deductor, tax collector (e-commerce), GST practitioner, and so on.)

Step 4: Fill in the necessary fields such as State/UT, District, Legal name of the business (as stated in PAN), Permanent Account Number (PAN), Email Address, and Mobile number on the same page.

Step 5: Following that, the GST portal will send separate one-time passwords (OTP) to the individual’s email address and mobile number. Once all of the information is entered, click the ‘Proceed’ button.

Step 6: A new page will appear, requesting the OTPs supplied to the email address and mobile number. Once the OTPs have been entered and validated, click the ‘Continue’ option.

Step 7: After that, a new webpage will be displayed. The applicant’s temporary reference number (TRN) will be shown on this webpage. (TRN is a 15-digit unique number that will be provided to both the applicant’s email address and cellphone number and will be valid for 15 days).

Part A of the GST REG-01 form is now complete.

Step 8: Part B of the GST REG-01 form begins with this step. Individuals must return to the new registration page via the services button (as described in Step 1). However, an individual must now click on ‘Temporary Reference Number (TRN) and then put in the number as well as the captcha code. Then click the ‘Proceed’ button.

Step 9: A new page will appear. It will request an OTP, which will be provided to the individual’s email address and mobile number. Once the OTP has been entered, click the ‘Proceed’ button.

Step 10: Another web page will open, displaying the GST REG-01 form’s status as “draft.” This is due to the fact that only Part A has been completed thus far, whereas Part B has not. There will be another button labelled ‘Action’ on this page. Then click on it.

Part B of the GST REG-01 form begins with this.

Part B comprises a total of ten sections. The customer must fill out all of the details and provide all required documents.

