Mayor Arya Rajendran’s baby photo ignites discussion on gender roles

A recent photograph capturing Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran multitasking with her newborn in her lap has reignited a profound discourse on the subjects of motherhood and gender roles. The viral image portrays the mayor efficiently handling official files while nurturing her one-month-old infant.

The response to this image has been multifaceted. On one hand, many have commended Mayor Arya Rajendran for her adeptness in maintaining a harmonious work-life equilibrium. However, there are those who reproach society for presuming that a mother should inevitably serve as the primary caregiver within a family structure. Concurrently, some individuals have cynically dismissed the photograph as a mere publicity stunt.

Notably, Arya Rajendran tied the knot with Balussery MLA Sachin Dev in September 2022, forming a dynamic couple where both hold records as the youngest mayor and MLA, respectively, in the current Kerala Assembly. Their journey of parenthood commenced with the birth of their daughter, ‘Dua Dev,’ on August 10. Upon her return to office last week, the mayor received an outpouring of well-wishes from her supporters.

This episode echoes a similar incident from the previous year, wherein IAS officer Divya S Iyer catalyzed a spirited debate by bringing her son to a public event and addressing the audience while holding her child in her arms. These instances illuminate the evolving dynamics of gender roles and parenting responsibilities in contemporary society.