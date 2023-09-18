Over 8,700 people relocated due to flooding in portions of Madhya Pradesh

More than 8,700 individuals have been relocated to safer areas due to heavy rainfall causing flood-like conditions in various regions of Madhya Pradesh. Districts including Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur, and Indore experienced substantial rainfall over the past two days. However, the intensity of the rainfall decreased on Sunday.

In Jhabua district, eight individuals were swept away when a pond embankment collapsed during heavy rains in Bahadur Pada village on Saturday night. Two bodies were recovered on Sunday morning, while a search is ongoing for three women and three children. In Ujjain district, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter rescued a pregnant woman and two other family members from the rooftop of their home, which was situated in a flooded agricultural field.

Rescue operations involved 610 jawans, 801 home guards, and 89 operations by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF). A total of 8,718 people and 2,637 cattle were relocated to safety in the Malwa and Nimar regions. This situation arose due to heavy rains leading to flooding and the need for immediate evacuation to protect lives and property.