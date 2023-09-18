Saudi Arabia introduces new Umrah dress code for women

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia announced new Umrah dress code for women. The Ministry said women are entitled to wear clothing of their choosing, provided they adhere to certain guidelines.
The ministry informed that women pilgrims are permitted to wear any clothing of their choice for pilgrimage or Umrah, as long as the following conditions are met:
The clothing should be wide and loose-fitting
It should not have any decorative elements
The clothing should cover the entire body
In the realm of sacred attire, the distinction between an Ihram and the customary costume for women undertaking the journey of Umrah becomes clear.#Makkah_in_Our_Hearts pic.twitter.com/DNVj1j8it7
— Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) September 12, 2023
