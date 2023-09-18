Saudi Arabia introduces new Umrah dress code for women

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia announced new Umrah dress code for women. The Ministry said women are entitled to wear clothing of their choosing, provided they adhere to certain guidelines.

The ministry informed that women pilgrims are permitted to wear any clothing of their choice for pilgrimage or Umrah, as long as the following conditions are met:

Also Read: UAE authority announces partial road closure

The clothing should be wide and loose-fitting

It should not have any decorative elements

The clothing should cover the entire body