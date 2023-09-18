Shantiniketan added to UNESCO World Heritage list

During the 45th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Saudi Arabia, Santiniketan, a town in West Bengal, was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list, as announced in a social media post by UNESCO. Established in 1901 by poet and philosopher Tagore, Santiniketan originally served as a residential school and an art center rooted in ancient Indian traditions, embodying a vision of humanity’s unity that transcends religious and cultural boundaries. In 1921, it evolved into a ‘world university’ known as “Visva Bharati,” reflecting its commitment to global unity.

Santiniketan stands apart from the prevailing British colonial and European modernist architectural influences of the early 20th century. Instead, it represents a unique approach to pan-Asian modernity, drawing inspiration from ancient, medieval, and folk traditions across the region. India had long sought UNESCO recognition for this cultural site in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy revealed that Shantiniketan had received a recommendation for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage list from The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). This announcement coincided with the Jayanti (birthday) of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the visionary behind Santiniketan. The town, known for Visva Bharati University, now attracts numerous visitors each year.