The Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie has now overtaken the Marvel film as the 11th-highest-grossing release in history

Set aside The Avengers, as there’s a new record-breaker in town, and it goes by the name of Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig, this film has now surpassed the Marvel juggernaut as the 11th highest-grossing release in cinematic history. Barbie has raked in an impressive $626 million at the domestic box office and shows no signs of slowing down its remarkable global box office run.

To secure a spot in the top 10, Barbie will need to surpass the 2015 hit Jurassic World, which currently holds the 10th position with a total of $653 million. The 9th place is occupied by Titanic, which has earned $674 million. The 7th and 8th spots belong to Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Infinity War, respectively. It’s worth noting that none of these box office figures have been adjusted for inflation.

Meanwhile, the film starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie has already claimed the title of the highest-grossing domestic release of 2023. Globally, Barbie has amassed an astounding $1.4 billion, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $1.35 billion, and establishing itself as the biggest worldwide release of 2023.

Since its release in July, Barbie has enjoyed a dream run at the box office. It held the No. 1 spot at the box office for four consecutive weekends and remained in the top five for over two months. The film features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling portraying stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who venture away from their idyllic world to confront the challenges and joys of real-life existence