Village Officer Injured as Jeep Plunges 100ft into Adimaly Gorge

A Special Village Officer (SPO), identified as Soman PK, hailing from Adimaly, faced a harrowing ordeal on Sunday night when his jeep careened off the road, plunging a heart-stopping 100 feet into the Koombanpara gorge near Adimaly. This tragic incident occurred at approximately 9 pm, and Soman was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time.

The Adimaly Police provided details of the incident, stating that Soman’s jeep veered off the road’s edge, resulting in its perilous descent into the gorge. Fortunately, vigilant private bus drivers and observant tourists en route to Munnar immediately reported the accident, prompting a swift response from the police and Fire and Rescue department.

Soman’s life hung in the balance until the local community rallied together, joining efforts to rescue him from the treacherous gorge. Subsequently, he was swiftly transported to the Taluk Hospital in Adimaly, where the extent of his injuries, primarily affecting his head and legs, became apparent. For further medical attention and care, he was later transferred to the Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, where his condition remains under observation.